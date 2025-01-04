POGOs begin small-scale operations despite ban

Philippine offshore gaming operator hubs have begun small-scale operations in different parts of the country despite a ban that came into effect on January 1, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) said Friday.

PAOCC executive director Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz said about 20,000 foreigners who used to work at POGO hubs have left the country after their visas were downgraded by the Bureau of Immigration from working to tourist.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr ordered POGOs closed in his State of the Nation Address last year because they have been among the source of criminal activities.

But Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla told dwPM radio that around 10,000 foreigners connected with POGOs are still in the country.

Several local government units (LGUs) have reported the presence of guerilla-type POGO hubs in Northern Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and the Visayas.

''It is possible foreigners are collaborating with Filipino who used to work in POGOS in their operations, Cruz said.

PAOCC said local government officials were briefed about foreigners who are renting resorts, apartment units and houses in subdivisions for months. DMS