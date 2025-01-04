「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1月4日のまにら新聞から

Two dead, firecracker blasts injuries climb to 704: DOH

［ 118 words｜2025.1.4｜英字 (English) ］

A 44-year-old man died from blast injuries from a firecracker he lit, bringing total deaths to two, the Department of Health (DOH) said Friday.

"There is one new death reported involving a male, who sustained head injuries after lighting up a triangle," said the DOH.

Injuries caused by firecrackers rose to 704 cases from December 22, 2024 to January 3, 2025, up 16.9 percent.

There were a total of 170 firecracker-related injuries have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Kwitis or sky rockets, which is a legal firecracker, is the most common cause of injuries among New Year revelers followed by boga, 5-star, and whistle bomb.

Injuries among 19 years old and below remain high with 412. DMS

