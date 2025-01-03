One dies, two injured in stabbing incident at New Bilibid Prison

A person deprived of liberty (PDL) died while two were injured from a stabbing incident in the maximum security camp of the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City on Thursday morning, the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) said.

BuCor said the incident occurred at 7:15 am at Gate 1-A, Quadrant 4 of the camp.

The agency did not reveal the identities of those involved until their families have been informed.

Following the incident, the BuCor ordered its superintendents of all operating prisons and penal farms to ensure no retaliation would happen. Jaspearl Tan/DMS