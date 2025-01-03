「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
30度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P3,650
$100=P5765

1月3日のまにら新聞から

One dies, two injured in stabbing incident at New Bilibid Prison

［ 92 words｜2025.1.3｜英字 (English) ］

A person deprived of liberty (PDL) died while two were injured from a stabbing incident in the maximum security camp of the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City on Thursday morning, the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) said.

BuCor said the incident occurred at 7:15 am at Gate 1-A, Quadrant 4 of the camp.

The agency did not reveal the identities of those involved until their families have been informed.

Following the incident, the BuCor ordered its superintendents of all operating prisons and penal farms to ensure no retaliation would happen. Jaspearl Tan/DMS

前の記事2025年1月3日