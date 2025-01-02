Welcome 2025 with reflective, growth-focused mindset, PBBM urges Pinoys

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday urged Filipinos to adopt an introspective and growth-focused mindset as they welcome a new year.

In his New Year’s Day message, Marcos referred to the occasion as an opportunity “to learn from the lessons of the past and apply the wisdom gained to better oneself.”

“It is our desire for our citizens to embrace this outlook and adopt an introspective and growth-focused mindset that balances the realities of yesterday a n d the promises of tomorrow,” he said.

Marcos recalled the previous months were filled with challenges but Filipinos have exhibited resilience in overcoming difficulties.

“Reflecting on the resilience we have shown in overcoming them, it is crucial for our progress to esteem such moments as hallmarks of the extraordinary strength we gain through solidarity and perseverance,” he said.

The President underscored looking ahead with renewed hope and optimism, with past experiences as guide “into building a future filled with promise and purpose.”

“Let us draw inspiration from the innumerable acts of courage, compassion, and bayanihan that we have witnessed in the face of adversity. Only then can we fortify the bonds that connect us, truly rebuild what has been lost, and realize a Bagong Pilipinas where dreams flourish and every Filipino thrives,” he said. Presidential News Desk