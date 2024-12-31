5.6 magnitude quake shakes Ilocos Norte

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit Ilocos Norte on Monday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

In an updated bulletin, Phivolcs said the epicenter of the quake was located nine kilometers northwest of Bangui, Ilocos Norte at 10:56 am. Aftershocks and damage are expected, it added.

The tremor, which was tectonic in origin, had a depth of 23 kilometers.

Intensity was V was reported in Adams, Bacarra, Badoc, Bangui, Banna, City of Batac, Burgos, Currimao, Dingras, Dumalneg, Laoag City, Marcos, Paoay, Pasuquin, Pinili, Sarrat, and Vintar in Ilocos Norte; Bantay, Cabugao, Magsingal, San Ildefonso, San Juan, Santo Domingo, Sinait, and Vigan City in Ilocos Sur; and Claveria, Cagayan.

Intensity IV was felt in Bangued, Dolores, La Paz, San Juan, San Quintin, Tubo, and Villaviciosa in Abra; as well as in Alilem, Banayoyo, Burgos, Caoayan, Cervantes, Galimuyod, Gregorio del Pilar, Lidlidda,Nagbukel, Narvacan, Quirino, Salcedo, San Emilio, San Esteban, San Vicente, Santa, Santa Catalina, Santa Maria, Sigay, Sugpon, and Suyo, Ilocos Sur.

Intensity III was reported in Boliney, Bucay, Bucloc, Daguioman, Danglas, Lacub, Lagangilang, Lagayan, Licuan-Baay, Luba, Malibcong, Manabo, Penarrubia, Pidigan, Pilar, Sallapadan, San Isidro, Tayum, and Tineg in Abra; Baguio City; Bauko, Bontoc, Sadanga, and Sagada in the Mountain Province; Balaoan, Bangar, and Sudipen in La Union.

Intensity II was felt in Atok, Buguias, Kibungan, and Mankayan in Benguet; Aguinaldo, Kiangan, Lagawe, and Lamut in Ifugao; Natonin, Paracelis, and Sabangan in the Mountain Province; Agoo, Aringay, Bacnotan, Bagulin, Bauang, Burgos, Caba, Naguilian, San Fernando City, San Gabriel, San Juan, Santo Tomas, and Santol in La Union; Allacapan, Amulung, Aparri, Baggao, Ballesteros, and Lasam in Cagayan; and Intensity I was felt in Pugo, Rosario, and Tubao in La Union.

As for the instrumental intensities, Intensity VI was recorded in Laoag City and Pasuquin City in Ilocos Norte; Intensity V in San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte; Intensity IV in Sinait and Vigan City in Ilocos Sur; as well as in Batac City, Ilocos Norte; and Claveria, Cagayan; Intensity III in Gonzaga, Cagayan; Intensity II in Penablanca, Cagayan; Bangued, Abra; and Bontoc, Mountain Province; and Intensity I in Candon City and Narvacan City in Ilocos Sur. Jaspearl Tan/DMS