Marcos, Duterte net trust rating declines: SWS survey

The net trust rating of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte declined , a poll by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) showed on Monday.

According to the survey, Marcos’ net trust rating dropped by four points, meaning it went down to +29 on December 24 from +33 on September 24.

Duterte’s net trust rating went down by six points, from +29 on September 24 to +23 on December 24.

The poll also showed that of the 98 percent who were aware of Marcos, 54 percent said they had “much trust” in him, 25 percent said they had “little trust” in him, and 19 percent were undecided.

Of the 98 percent who were aware of Duterte, 52 percent said they had “much trust” in her, 29 percent had “little trust” in her, and 17 percent were undecided.

The SWS survey was conducted from December 12 to 18, using 2,160 face-to-face interviews with Filipino adults nationwide including 1,080 in Balance Luzon (or Luzon outside Metro Manila), and 360 each in Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao. Jaspearl Tan/DMS