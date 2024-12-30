Military in northern Philippines claim successes vs communists in 2024

BAGUIO CITY -- The Philippine military in the north claim it made significant strides versus communist guerillas this year as it has ''brought lasting peace and security'' in Ilocos Region, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino and parts of Isabela.

Northern Luzon Command chief Lt. Gen. Fernyl Buca said this was done in partnership with local governments and communities.

The island town of Palanan (Isabela) has been free of communist terrorist groups (CTGs) for over a year 3hile in Central Luzon, Aurora, Bataan, Pampanga, Tarlac, Bulacan, and Zambales have been declared SIPS areas, Buca further claimed.

Benguet and Ifugao have been declared insurgency-free in the highland Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), the Nolcom chief further noted.