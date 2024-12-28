「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

Army intelligence officer shot dead in San Mateo

［ 84 words｜2024.12.28｜英字 (English) ］

An Army intelligence officer was found dead with a gunshot wound in San Mateo, Rizal on Thursday.

Corporal Christian Tapia, 30, was driving a motorcycle along Timberland Avenue in Barangay Malanday when the shooting occurred around 10 am.

Probers said a security officer who overheard the shooting found Tapia lying on the road.

The victim’s body was brought to a funeral parlor for autopsy.

Tapia is an intelligence operative assigned with the Army’s 80th Infantry Battalion and is under schooling as a drone pilot. DMS

