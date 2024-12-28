Foreign investments registered with BSP yield net inflows in November

Transactions on foreign investments registered with the BSP, through authorized agent banks, in November recorded net inflows of $96.59 million resulting from the $1,861.41 million gross inflows and the gross outflows of $1,764.82 million for the month.

The recorded net inflows are a reversal from the $529.68 million net outflows posted in October.

The $1,861.41 million registered investments for the month are higher by $381.54 million (or by 25.8 percent) compared to the gross inflows recorded in October ($1,479.87 million).

During the month, 71.4 percent of registered investments were in in Peso GS ($1,329.70 million) with the remaining 28.6 percent in PSE-listed securities ($531.71 million) [most of which were investments in: (a) banks; (b) holding firms; (c) property; (d) transportation services; and (e) food, beverage & tobacco].

Investments for the month mostly came from: the United Kingdom; Singapore; the United States ; Luxembourg; and Norway with combined share to total at 90 percent.

The $1,764.82 million gross outflows for the month were lower by $244.73 million (or by 12.2 percent) compared to the gross outflows recorded for October ($2,009.55 million).

The US remains to be the top destination of outflows, receiving $914.20 million (or 51.8 percent) of total outward remittances.

Year-on-year, the registered investments in November amounting to $1,861.41 million are higher by $286.55 million (or by 18.2 percent) than the $1,574.87 million recorded in November 2023.

Gross outflows increased by $861.72 million (or by 95.4 percent) vis-a-vis the gross outflows this time last year ($903.10 million). The net inflows of $96.59 million for November are lower by $575.18 million (or by 85.6 percent) compared to the net inflows recorded for the same period a year ago ($671.77 million).

Year-to-date transactions (January 1 to November 30, 2024) for foreign investments registered with the BSP, through authorized agent banks, yielded net inflows of $2,590.71, a marked improvement compared to the $43.66 million net outflows noted for the same period last year ( January 1 to November 30, 2023). Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas