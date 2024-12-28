Officials say no more Abu Sayyaf in Basilan

ZAMBOANGA CITY ? The remaining eight Basilan-based Abu Sayyaf members have surrendered, making the province free of them, a military official said Friday.

Brig. Gen. Alvin Luzon, commander of the Basilan-based 101st Infantry Brigade, said the eight Abu Sayyaf members yielded Thursday in Barangay Guiong, Sumisip municipality.

Luzon identified the Abu Sayyaf surrenderers as Tawakkal Bayali, the group’s leader, Abu Bayali, Julhari Bayali, Hasib Tualaran, Yusup Bayali, Marjan Bayali, Makrin Bayli and Apong Upaman.

They turned over five high-powered firearms, consisting of an M2-3 grenade launcher, three M16 rifles, one caliber .30 Carbine rifle, and assorted ammunition.

The surrender was facilitated through the efforts of the military, municipal government of Sumisip, and the leadership of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in Basilan province.

They will initially be under the Sumisip municipal government and will be given intervention while they undergo social integration program. DMS