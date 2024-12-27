Number of families in evacuation centers due to Kanlaon Volcano’s eruption falls slightly

The number of families staying in evacuation centers due to the eruption of Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Island on December 9 has decreased slightly, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Thursday.

According to NDRRMC, the number of families staying in evacuation centers was 4,454 or 14,186 individuals from Tuesday’s 4,467 families or 14,253 individuals.

There are 2,185 families or 6,953 individuals are taking shelter elsewhere.

The NDRRMC said 11,883 families or 45,526 individuals were affected by the eruption of Kanlaon, which the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology placed under Alert Level 3.

In a bulletin, Phivolcs said two ash emission events which lasted 59 to 65 minutes were observed in Kanlaon.

It also recorded 20 volcanic earthquakes, including seven volcanic tremors.

Kanlaon emitted 6,014 tonnes of sulfur dioxide per day and produced a 400-meter-tall voluminous plume that drifted west, west-northwest, and southwest. Jaspearl Tan/DMS