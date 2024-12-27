Police to go after persons behind video on making illegal firecrackers as injuries rise

As the number of firecracker injuries reached 69 six days before New Year's Eve, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said it will go after persons behind online videos instructing people how to make boga, an illegal pyrotechnic that has caused majority of these injuries.

PNP public information officer Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo said the Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) and other police units were directed to pursue these people.

The Department of Health (DOH) said boga is among the common causes of firecracker-related injuries reported from Dec. 22 to 26. Twenty six injuries were reported in the last 24 hours, the DOH said.

Fifty eight cases involved persons 19 years old and below, the DOH added.

Fajardo said boga has caused injuries, burns and fingers to be amputated in some of its victims.

Fajardo urged parents to supervise and dissuade them from using prohibited firecrackers. DMS