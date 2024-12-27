Solon Tulfo continues topping senatorial surveys

ACT-CIS Partylist Rep. Erwin Tulfo has topped a third senatorial survey for the 2025 midterm elections, this time conducted by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) conducted.

The SWS, in its website, on Thursday confirmed it conducted the voter preference for senators for the 2025 elections for Stratbase Consultancy.

Earlier, former broadcaster Tulfo topped Pulse Asia and OCTA Research polls.

But the surprise in the SWS survey was Senators Imee Marcos and Ronald de la Rosa tied for 12th to 14th place with first-timer Camille Villar,

In the SWS survey, 45 percent said they would vote for Tulfo, while Senator Ramon Revilla, Jr. ranked second at 33 percent.

He was followed by Senators Bong Go and Pia Cayetano at 32 percent and former Senator Tito Sotto at 31 percent.

Broadcaster Ben Tulfo, brother of Erwin, was sixth at 30 percent, former Senator Ping Lacson seventh at 27 percent and ex-Senator Manny Pacquiao eighth at 26 percent.

At ninth place was game show host Willie Revillame at 26 percent, and Makati City Mayor Abby Binay, 10th, with 25 percent. Senator Lito Lapid was 11th with 23 percent.

The survey was conducted from December 12 to 18 using in-person interviews with 2,097 registered voters nationwide, including 342 in Metro Manila, 1,050 in Balance Luzon (or Luzon outside Metro Manila), 353 in the Visayas, and 352 in Mindanao. Jaspearl Tan/DMS