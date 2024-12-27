Japan Foundation, TESDA join forces to enhance Japanese language training programs for Filipinos

Japan Foundation and the Technical Education And Skills Development Authority (TESDA) have teamed up to enhance Japanese language training programs for Filipino workers.

“Through this partnership, TESDA and the Japan Foundation ensure trainees get the right support to succeed. The specialized training programs will help them learn the language and understand Japanese culture, making working and living in Japan easier,” TESDA said in a statement posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

This comes after TESDA Director General Jose Francisco Benitez and Japan Foundation Manila Director Suzuki Tsutomu signed a memorandum of agreement on December 17.

The partnership aims to strengthen language proficiency and open more doors for job opportunities to skilled Filipinos in Japan.

In a Facebook post, the Japan Foundation, Manila said: “This partnership underscores the shared commitment of TESDA and JFM to enhance Japanese language education in the Philippines and to equip Filipinos with strong communicative skills in Japanese, making them work-ready for opportunities in Japan and in the Philippines.”

“The collaboration focuses on promoting the newly developed Competency Standards (CS), aligned with the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR), as well as the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) for Japanese language programs. Additionally, the partnership emphasizes capacity-building initiatives for TVET trainers who teach Japanese Language and Culture courses,” it added.

First Secretary and Labour Attache at the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines Yuki Suzuki was among the witnesses in the signing of the memorandum of agreement. Jaspearl Tan/DMS