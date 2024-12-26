「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
29度-24度
両替レート
1万円=P3,700
$100=P5825

12月26日のまにら新聞から

Police stations beef up security ahead of Communist Party of the Philippines founding anniversary

［ 88 words｜2024.12.26｜英字 (English) ］

Police stations, especially in far flung areas, have boosted security as cops anticipate attacks by the New People’s Army (NPA) rebels on the 56th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) Thursday.

Philippine National Police (PNP) public information officer Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo, chiefs in far-flung and isolated police stations were ordered to strengthen their defenses.

The PNP earlier said it will not declare a suspension of police operations against the NPA for the Christmas holidays as the rebels have used it to initiate attacks. DMS

前の記事2024年12月26日 次の記事2024年12月26日