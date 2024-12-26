Police stations beef up security ahead of Communist Party of the Philippines founding anniversary

Police stations, especially in far flung areas, have boosted security as cops anticipate attacks by the New People’s Army (NPA) rebels on the 56th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) Thursday.

Philippine National Police (PNP) public information officer Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo, chiefs in far-flung and isolated police stations were ordered to strengthen their defenses.

The PNP earlier said it will not declare a suspension of police operations against the NPA for the Christmas holidays as the rebels have used it to initiate attacks. DMS