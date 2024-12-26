Three ISAFP personnel killed in ambush

ZAMBOANGA CITY ? Three personnel of the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (ISAFP) were killed in an ambush in Basilan province, police said Tuesday.

Basilan provincial police said the ambush happened around 6:25 pm Monday in Barangay Baimbing, Lamitan City.

Police have yet to reveal the identiities of the slain ISAFP personnel, as they have yet to verify their identities.

Investigation shows the victims were aboard a sport utility vehicle traversing the highway when unidentified gunmen fired at them.

Police said the ambush area is around 15 kilometers from Lamitan City where cellphone signal is not strong.

The province of Basilan was recently declared as Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) free by the provincial government, military, and police. DMS