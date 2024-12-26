Veloso, family celebrate Christmas at Correctional

After 14 years on death row in Indonesia, Mary Jane Veloso-- whose sentence was commuted to life before she was repatriated to the Philippines, celebrated her first Christmas with family in more than a decade.

Veloso’s parents, her two sons and 21 relatives arrived at the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong City on a rainy Wednesday.

She arrived from Jakarta on December 18.

A photograph shared by Migrante International showed Veloso’s relatives outside the grounds. One held a yellow lantern with an image of Veloso.

Migrante chairperson Joanna Concepcion said Veloso’s family stayed with her until afternoon.

Her relatives were only allowed to bring food and not gifts. Taking pictures and videos of their gathering inside the prison facility were prohibited.

Veloso’s father, Cesar, said they brought her favorite food which are tinumis, a blood stew dish, sinigang na baboy, spaghetti, salad and puto.

“Babawi kami talaga maghapon. Palagay ko hindi ko na mabibitawan ‘yung aking anak lalo na pagka malapit na ‘yung uwian namin,” Cesar said in an interview aired over GMA News Unang Balita.

Her mother, Celia, said ishe considers the event a miracle from God.

Veloso's father reiterated their appeal to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to grant her clemency. DMS