Makati police arrest robbery suspect

One of two suspects who robbed 50,000 yen (P18,845) from a Japanese man and his Filipino wife was arrested on Tuesday, Makati City police said.

It can be recalled that the police said two persons who were wearing Joyride uniforms and helmets were involved in the theft which took place on December 20.

In a statement, Makati police said the suspect, who was not named, was arrested at 11:45 am in Gen. Luna corner Makati Avenue.

He was arrested for violating a comprehensive law on firearms and ammunition, and Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code, for resistance and disobedience to a person in authority or their agents.

A .38 revolver was recovered from the suspect along with live ammunition, and a black sling bag and these were seized as evidence.

In a phone interview with The Daily Manila Shimbun on Wednesday, Makati City Police Public Information Officer (PIO) Captain Jenibeth Artista said the suspect could possibly inquest on Thursday.

Artista said follow-up operations are still ongoing.

“For us, it is important that he admitted to committing the incident on (December) 20. so his admission could be used as evidence in court. So for now, we will not rely on whether he says they have four or six members,” Artista said.

“Our follow-up operations are still ongoing because we cannot be content with what the suspect says, like if they mention someone’s name because the investigation needs to be thorough,” she added.

“The arrest was the result of an intelligence-driven operation prompted by a report from a Barangay Information Network (BIN) informant,” the Makati City Police said.

“The operation was executed by Makati police officers based on verified intelligence, which led to the apprehension of the suspect, whose identity is being withheld, pending further investigation,” it added.

The suspect is detained at the Makati Central Police Station’s custodial facility.

In a news report, the suspect confessed to targetting foreign nationals, including Japanese, in the city.

The suspect said they have four others and that a certain “Damza” was the leader of their robbery group, according to the report.

Police said they are preparing to file charges against the suspect. Jaspearl Tan/DMS