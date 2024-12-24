Politician seen behind ambush of Sulu provincial election supervisor

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Monday a politician is being eyed as the one behind the ambush of Sulu Provincial Election Supervisor Vidzfar Julie and his brother last Saturday in Zamboanga City.

In an interview, Comelec chairman George Garcia said they have been informed that a politician is likely the mastermind in the assassination try against Vidzfar. The official was safe but his brother was slain.

"The target here (attack) is really our PES ( provincial election supervisor). He even pinpointed that possibility," said Garcia.

"As to who is the one behind it, let us let the investigation take its course. But, more or less, it is a politician," he added.

The poll chief said such an attempt is likely due to the refusal of the field official to grant requests of the politician.

"There have been several requests that were turned down as these requests were believed as resulting to unequal opportunities for candidates," said Garcia.

Asked if the official will be transferred to another assignment after the incident, Garcia said ''If we do that, it will show that the Comelec is being intimated, and it will appear that the attack is successful."

Garcia asked police to make sure the assailants will be brought to justice.

Just last month, Nunungan, Lanao del Norte acting election officer Mark Orlando Vallecer II, and Isulan, Sultan Kudarat assistant election officer Janeco Allan Dionaldo Pandoy were also killed by assailants. DMS