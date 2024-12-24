Japanese, Filipino couple robbed of 50,000 yen in Makati: police

A Japanese man and his Filipino wife were robbed of cash worth 50,000 yen (P18, 670) and other belongings at a mall in Makati City last Friday, police said Monday.

This is the ninth robbery incident victimizing Japanese nationals in the city since October 19.

In an interview with The Daily Manila Shimbun on Monday, Makati City Police Public Information Officer (PIO) Capt. Jenibeth Artista said this happened on December 20 at 1:20 am at Nicanor Garcia, Barangay Bel Air, and was reported by the 44-year-old Filipino wife at 4:19 am.

Citing a police report, Artista said two suspects wearing Joyride uniforms and wearing helmets to “hide their intentions” were on a motorcycle parked close to the couple as they were walking near the mall.

She added that the suspect riding at the back of the motorcycle alighted, pointed a gun at the neck of the Japanese victim, and forcibly took his sling bag.

The suspects then fled on their motorcycle.

Other items that were stolen from the couple were a passport, a phone, credit cards, IDs, a wallet, and a sling bag.

Artista said the suspects have not yet been identified.

She said there has been a surge of robberies where suspects pretend to be delivery or motorcycle taxi riders since November.

Makati City police chief Col. Jean Dela Torre said Nishimura Haruka, chief security of the Japanese Embassy in the Philippines, went to police headquarters.

Dela Torre ordered cops to conduct a follow-up operation and get the close-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident, she said.

Artista reminded the Japanese community to stay alert as crimes tend to increase during the Christmas season.

“Remember, whenever there is an opportunity, there is a crime. So as much as we could eliminate and prevent the opportunity, then we could not be victims of these incidents,” Artista said.

Artista also advised them not to bring huge amounts of money, only bring the amount they need to spend, and do only cashless transactions as much as possible.

She added that they should also not be texting in public as it could increase the possibility of their phone being snatched.

Meanwhile, Artista said that two suspects who stole from a Japanese in November were transferred from the Makati City Central Police Station’s custodial facility to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) detention center in Barangay Northsite, Taguig City. Jaspearl Tan/DMS