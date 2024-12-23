Signal No. 1 over Kalayaan due to ''Romina''

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No.1 was raised over Kalayaan Islands due to Tropical Depression “Romina” on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In its 8pm bulletin, Pagasa said “Romina” was over the coastal waters of Gomez Reef, Kalayaan, Palawan. It was moving north-northwest at 30 kilometers per hour.

It had maximum winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 70 kilometers per hour.

Pagasa said “Romina” is expected to reach tropical storm category in the next 12 hours before weakening into a tropical depression.

“Although currently moving northward, ‘Romina’ is forecast to turn north northwestward or west northwestward within the forecast period,” Pagasa said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS