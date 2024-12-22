Woman splashed with muriatic acid in argument over man

A woman was arrested after she splashed muriatic acid on another woman as they argued over a man in Cainta, Rizal on Friday night, police said

The suspect was nabbed by a security guard who witnessed the incident in Barangay San Juan around 9:30 pm, it said. The suspect is detained at Cainta's municipal police station.

The victim, who suffered burns on her face and eyes, is in a hospital.

The suspect went to a fast food restaurant where the victim works as a service crew.

The victim’s co-employees overheard the two talking about her boyfriend.

At the height of their argument, the suspect took out a bottle of muriatic acid and splashed it on the victim’s face. DMS