Duterte's ratings dip to 50%, Marcos down to 48%: Pulse Asia

Vice President Sara Duterte's approval and trust ratings went down by 10 and 12 percentage points to 50 percent and 49 percent respectively, according to the latest Pulse Asia survey on performance and trustworthiness ratings of the country's top government officials on Saturday.

President Ferdinand Marcos' approval rating dipped to 48 percent in November from 50 percent in September while his trust rating fell to 47 percent from 50 percent.

The survey was done from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, with 2,400 adults, aged 18 and above.

Among the top officials of the country, Senate President Francis Escudero had majority approval and trust scores at 53 percent and 51 percent, the highest.

This was followed by Marcos at 48 percent and 47 percent and Duterte at 50 percent and 49 percent. House Speaker Martin Romualdez had 44 percent on both categories

Marcos had majority approval and trust scores in Metro Manila at 51 percent and 53 percent, the rest of Luzon at 65 percent and 62 percent, 51 percent in Class D, and 48 percent and 45 percent among Visayans.

However, most in Mindanao were critical of his performance and trust at 14 percent. In economic class ABC, Marcos' performance rating was 39 percent and trust of 32 percent.

Duterte recorded a majority approval and trust ratings in Mindanao at 80 percent and 81 percent and 68 percent and 67 percent in Class E. She had ratings of 51 percent and 47 percent in Visayas.

But in Metro Manila, Duterte's approval and trust ratings were at 43 percent and 40 percent in the rest of Luzon. Her ratings at economic class ABC were at 44 percent and 43 percent.

Romualdez's approval rating decreased by seven percentage points from 35 perfect in September to 25 percent in November, while his trust rating dipped by 10 percentage points from 31 percent to 21 percent. Marie Manalili/DMS