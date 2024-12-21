Marcos optimistic on strengthening PH-Japan ties on defense, economic concerns

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday expressed optimism on the strengthening partnership between the Philippines and Japan on defense, security and economic concerns.

“I’m very optimistic of the continuing strengthening of our partnership not only in terms of defense and security but even in the economic [area],” Marcos said in a courtesy call of Japan’s National Security Adviser Akiba Takeo at Malacanang Palace.

The President said the partnership between Japan and the Philippines is strong. It “helped to strengthen our position when it comes to confronting all of these different issues that we are all facing,” he added.

He noted the two countries’ strong cooperation on defense security, particularly in terms of sharing, interoperability, and exercises in strengthening the position of both nations in the South China Sea.

The President also shared the successful ratification of the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) on December 16 this year.

“I’m also very happy to be able to note that the Reciprocal Access Agreement has already been ratified by our Senate. And as soon as we are all ready, we can operationalize the agreement that we have come through between Japan and the Philippines,” he said.

The RAA was signed in July 2024 to improve the interoperability between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Self-Defense Forces of Japan for more extensive practical military cooperation and exercises and bolster the security and defense of both countries.

The agreement is Japan’s first defense pact forged in Asia.

Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru, in a message through Japan’s National Security Adviser, expressed elation over the remarkable progress in the bilateral cooperation between Japan and the Philippines.

The Prime Minister was referring to the Japan-Philippine-US Summit Meeting in April, the Foreign and Defense Ministerial Meeting in July and the unanimous approval of the ratification of the RAA by the Philippine Senate recently.

Japan, the Philippines and the US are natural partners, being maritime nations connected by the Pacific Ocean, he said.

The Japanese leader pointed out the importance of sharing the principle of the rule of law and strengthening cooperation in maritime security, economic security, and enhancing connectivity, to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Presidential News Desk