Third impeachment complaint filed vs VP Duterte at House

A third impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte was filed by religious groups and a lawyer group at the House of Representatives on Thursday.

Amando Ligutan, counsel of the groups who filed the complaint, the grounds for Duterte’s impeachment were the culpable violation of the Constitution, betrayal of public trust, plunder, technical malversation, and bribery.

He said this was based on Duterte's alleged misuse of confidential funds of the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education when she was its secretary.

The complaint was endorsed by Camarines Sur Rep. Gabriel Bordado and AAMBIS-OWA Partylist Rep. Lex Colada.

The two impeachment complaints were filed earlier this month by a civil society group and progressive groups.The first complaint was filed on the grounds of culpable violation of the Constitution, graft and corruption, bribery, betrayal of public trust, and other high crimes while the second was filed on the ground of public betrayal of trust. Jaspearl Tan/DMS