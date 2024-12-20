DOJ evaluating report of House Quad Committee: Marcos

The Department of Justice (DOJ) will evaluate the 43-page report of the House Quad Committee on its probe into alleged killings in the Duterte administration’s drug war and Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO), said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

On Wednesday, the committee recommended filing of charges against former President Rodrigo Duterte as well as Senators Ronald Dela Rosa, and Christopher Lawrence Go, and four police officials under Republic Act 9851, known as the Philippine Act on Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law, Genocide, and Other Crimes Against Humanity.

In an interview with reporters at Villamor Air Base, Marcos said: “The DOJ will need to make an assessment. The Quad Comm has its recommendations, as is typically the process during an oversight hearing.''

“So the DOJ will look at it and see if it is time to file cases, what cases to file, how to produce the evidence that we will need to actually build the case up…They will still have to assess so many things like what cases should be filed and if the direction of the recommendation of the committees of the House is right ,” he added. DMS-Jaspearl Tan