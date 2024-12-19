''Querubin'' weakens to low pressure area

Tropical Depression "Querubin" weakened into a low pressure area on Wednesday afternoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services (Pagasa) said.

In the 5 pm advisory of Pagasa, the low pressure area is forecast to bring rains over the eastern section of Visayas and in Mindanao particularly in Caraga and Davao Region.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal 1, which was hoisted by Pagasa over Davao Oriental on Tuesday, was lifted.

It was last located 275 km east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

From Wednesday evening until Thursday afternoon, the LPA and shear line will bring heavy to intense rain over Eastern Samar, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected over Quezon, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Northern Samar, Biliran, Cebu, Bohol, Camiguin, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Misamis Oriental, and Davao Oriental.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will generally experience fair weather except for chances of light rains caused by the northeast monsoon. Marie Manalili/DMS