「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
30度-23度
両替レート
1万円=P3,830
$100=P5880

12月19日のまにら新聞から

''Querubin'' weakens to low pressure area

［ 169 words｜2024.12.19｜英字 (English) ］

Tropical Depression "Querubin" weakened into a low pressure area on Wednesday afternoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services (Pagasa) said.

In the 5 pm advisory of Pagasa, the low pressure area is forecast to bring rains over the eastern section of Visayas and in Mindanao particularly in Caraga and Davao Region.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal 1, which was hoisted by Pagasa over Davao Oriental on Tuesday, was lifted.

It was last located 275 km east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

From Wednesday evening until Thursday afternoon, the LPA and shear line will bring heavy to intense rain over Eastern Samar, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected over Quezon, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Northern Samar, Biliran, Cebu, Bohol, Camiguin, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Misamis Oriental, and Davao Oriental.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will generally experience fair weather except for chances of light rains caused by the northeast monsoon. Marie Manalili/DMS

