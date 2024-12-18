''Querubin'' becomes tropical depression, Signal Number One over Davao Oriental

A low pressure area east of Mindanao intensified into a tropical depression and was named ''Querubin'' Tuesday afternoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

It is the first storm to occur in the Philippines in a month following six strong typhoons that battered mostly the northern part of the country.

But it could cause lahar flow as it may come close to Mt. Kanlaon, which recently erupted.

"We also see a possibility of it being near Mt. Kanlaon around Friday to Saturday so we advise the public in that area to be prepared for a possible lahar (flow)", said Weather Specialist Veronica Torres.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number One was hoisted by Pagasa over Davao Oriental.

''Querubin'' was located 215 km east southeast of Davao City or 245 km east of General Santos City. It has sustained winds of 45 km/h and gusts of up to 55 km/h.

Torres said ''Querubin'' is forecast to "traverse Mindanao and Palawan area from Wednesday afternoon until Sunday as a remnant low".

Pagasa said it is not ruling out a chance it will reintensify.

Pagasa said two other weather systems will bring rains over several parts of the country.

A shear line will bring rains over Quezon Province and Bicol Region while the northeast monsoon will bring rains over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), and in Aurora. Marie Manalili/DMS