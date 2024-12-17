Philippine military welcomes Senate concurrence of RAA

The Philippine military said the Senate's approval of a resolution concurring in the ratification of the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) with Japan on Monday will help the Armed Forces of the Philippines ''address security challenges, especially in critical areas such as the West Philippine Sea.''

''The RAA will bolster our maritime domain awareness capabilities through technology transfers, intelligence sharing and strengthened collaboration with Japan, a country with advanced defense systems,'' said Col. Francel Margareth Padilla, the AFP spokesperson.

Padilla said the agreement enhances ''training opportunities, joint exercises and interoperability.''

The RAA would allow Japanese soldiers to join military exercises in the Philippines, such as the Balikatan where US and Australian forces also take part.

The RAA was signed in Malacanang between defense and foreign affairs ministers of Japan and the Philippines on July 8, 2024. In the Senate, all 19 senators voted to ratify the agreement.

Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, Navy spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, said the agreement '' will allow the JMSDF (Japan Maritime Self Defense Force) to have closer cooperation, coordination and collaboration as we prepare our forces for external defense.''

''The RAA will help improve our maritime domain awareness capabilities and info sharing with a partner nation,'' said Trinidad. DMS