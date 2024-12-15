Female police colonel new Makati police chief

Col. Jean Dela Torre assumed leadership of the Makati City police station following her appointment last Dec. 12 by the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

Dela Torre replaced Col. Joseph Talento, who was administratively relieved with another official following an alleged shooting that occurred in front of the car of Alliance of Concerned Teachers Party-list Rep. France Castro on Wednesday night.

She is among the five senior police officials who got new posts.

As officer-in-charge of the Makati police, Dela Torre has supervision and control of the over 500 police officers.

A graduate of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Class of 2001, Dela Torre held key positions in different units in different police regional offices as well as various PNP national support units.

Four other police officials were appointed to new key positions based on an order from the national headquarters last Dec. 13.

Col. Marvin Saro was designated acting director of the Police Community Affairs and Development Group while Col. Romeo Espero Jr. was appointed as acting deputy regional director for administration of the Zamboanga Peninsula police. DMS