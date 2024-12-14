DOH says Philhealth services to continue without subsidy in 2025 budget

The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) will continue with its provision of health benefits for all its members despite the removal of government subsidy by the bicameral conference committee in the 2025 budget.

The subsidy funding of PhilHealth covers the premiums of indirect contributors, such as the poor, senior citizens, and unemployed.

''The job of PhilHealth is to pay the health benefits of its members, with or without subsidy from the General Appropriations Act,” said Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa in a statement.

"All of its inpatient, outpatient, and special benefit packages will continue to be available," added Herbosa, concurrent Philhealth board chairman.

Herbosa said the DOH is confident ''Philhealth has the cash on hand to continue and even improve benefit delivery well into the next two to three years.”

PhilHealth’s total benefit spending in 2023 was at P74 billion, while its accumulated net income was recorded to be P463.7 billion.

From January 1 to September 30, 2024, Philhealth's benefit spending is at P135 billion.

The DOH also noted that PhilHealth has a reserve fund of P280.6 billion, which is good for two years’ worth of benefit and other operating expenses.

PhilHealth's surplus fund balance is estimated at P183.1 billion at the start of 2024. DMS