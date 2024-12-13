MWSS Regulatory Office approves rate hikes of Manila Water, Maynilad starting January 2025

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System Regulatory Office announced the rate hike of Manila Water and Maynilad effective January 2025 in a press conference on Thursday.

MWSS chief regulator Patrick Ty said that the increase was not "automatic" as they monitored if the water concessionaires reached their reasonable capital expenditure and performance outlook from 2023 to 2024 before the rate adjustments were approved.

The approved tariff of Manila Water increased to P61.04 per cubic meter equivalent to additional P7.58 from P55.08 as of the fourth quarter, it said.

For low-income lifeline customers of Manila Water which consume 10cu.m. or less will have an increase of P2.87 in their monthly bill from P88.53, while regular residential users will see an increase of P24.68 from P230.15.

Customers who consume 20 cu.m. will have an increase of P54.79 from P508.67 and an additional P111.83 will be added for those using 30 cu.m.worth previously at P1,036.90

For Maynilad, the MWSS Regulatory Office approved the P65.62 per cubic meter tariff adjustment or an additional of P7.32 from the previous P58.30.

Low-income lifeline Maynilad customers who consume 10cu.m. or less will have an additional P10.56 in their monthly bill from P140.48 and P20.08 hike to regular residential from P161.51. Those who use 20 cu.m. will have an increase of P75.89 from P606.78 and price adjustment of P155.32 from P1,239.36 to 30 cu.m. consumers. Marie Manalili/DMS