All POGO licenses revoked by Dec. 15: Pagcor

Licenses of remaining Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) will be revoked by Dec. 15 this year, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alejandro Tengco announced on Wednesday.

This is in response to the order of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to wind down operations of POGOs across the country, Tengco said.

“Inulat ko po sa Pangulo na sa Dec. 15, apat na raw po mula ngayon, kanselado na po ang lahat [ng lisensiya ng mga POGO],” Tengco said in a press briefing at Malacanang.

Tengco clarified there will also be no renewal of permits for the subsequent year.

“Wala pong mayroon [pang] lisensiya pagtungtong po ng Jan. 1, 2025,” he said.

“So, kung mayroon pa diyang nagsasabi na sila ay nagpapatuloy na maghanapbuhay o [magconduct] ng operation dahil mayroon silang valid PAGCOR license, hindi po totoo ‘yun,” he added.

When President Marcos announced he’s banagcorAGCOR has already trimmed down the number of offshore gaming operators and service providers in the country to about 60, according to Tengco.

This is from the more than 300 POGOs and IGLs that were issued with licenses prior to the announcement.

To date, there are only seven POGOs with active Pagcor licenses.

“As we speak sa araw na ito, pito na lang po ang natitira. Sapagkat voluntary na po, dahan-dahan na pong sumusunod sila and requesting for cancellation of their respective licenses,” Tengco said.

Former operators are now ordered to coordinate with the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to downgrade their work visas, he added. Presidential News Desk