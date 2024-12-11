CAAP heightens readiness in airports due to Yuletide

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has heightened operational readiness in all its 44 managed airports nationwide in preparation to the expected influx of passengers during Yuletide season.

CAAP said the heightened operational readiness is aligned with the "Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Pasko 2024" of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) which will run from December 20, 2024, to January 3, 2025.

"Malasakit Help Desks will be available at all airports to assist travelers, while security personnel and medical teams will remain on heightened alert and standby to address any emergencies," it stated.

CAAP also ensures close collaboration with the DOTr, local authorities, and key agencies, including the PNP-Aviation Security Unit (AVSEU), Office of Transportation Security (OTS), Department of Tourism (DOT), Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB), and airline operators to streamline check-in procedures for greater efficiency and security.

According to CAAP, a seven to ten percent increase of passengers is expected this holiday season.

It noted that a total of two million passengers were recorded "for the period of December 1?31, 2022 which marked a holiday peak higher than the 785,910 passengers recorded for January 1?31."

"In 2023, passenger numbers showed significant growth, with 2.4 million passengers from December 1?31 and 2.3 million passengers from January 1?31," said CAAP.

"With this trend of increasing air travel, CAAP is fully committed to ensuring safe and hassle-free journeys for all travelers this holiday season," it added.

Capt. Manuel Antonio Tamayo, CAAP director general, noted that their "mission is to provide passengers with a seamless and efficient travel experience during this festive season."

"Through strong collaboration with our partners and the implementation of stringent measures, we are steadfast in ensuring the highest standards of safety, security, and convenience for all," he said. Robina Asido/DMS