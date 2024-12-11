English Articles

Japan and the United States expressed their support for the Philippines’ consistent efforts toward a peaceful settlement of disputes in the South China Sea during the first maritime dialogue that lasted three and half hour meeting on Tuesday in Tokyo.

In a press statement from the Japanese Embassy in the Philippines, the parties '' reiterated their strong expectation that the parties to the disputes would comply with the Arbitral Tribunal's award as to the disputes between the Republic of the Philippines and the People’s Republic of China regarding the South China Sea, thereby leading to peaceful settlement of disputes.''

The three countries '' confirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation among three countries as natural partners and maritime nations linked together by the Pacific Ocean.''

Japan, the United States and the Philippines '' exchanged views on the recent developments in the South China Sea and reaffirmed their opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force. ''

''They shared the view to further deepen maritime cooperation to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law,'' the statement added.

The Philippines proposed to host the second Maritime Dialogue next year, which was welcomed in the dialogue.

On the sidelines, Nakamura Ryo, Director General of Southeast and Southwest Asian Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will hold a Japan - Philippines bilateral meeting with Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Maria Theresa Lazaro, and they will continue discussions on the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas, including security. DMS