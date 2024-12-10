Gov't to fire more guidance counsellors to curb suicide attempts among basic education students

President Ferdinand Marcos said more guidance counsellors will be present in public schools with the signing of the Basic Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act will help curb the surge in incidents of attempted suicide among basic education students.

"Seventeen percent of our young people have contemplated taking their life, yet less than one percent sought professional help. This law aims to bridge that gap by embedding mental health services directly into our schools?our nation’s first line of defense against mental health issues," he said.

In an interview with Palace reporters at the sidelines of the signing ceremony, Education Undersecretary Wilfredo Cabral said based on initial data in 2024, they registered about 1,500 suicide attempts among students compared to 254 last year.

He said among the factors are unresolved family problems, as well as frequent use of social media among the youth.

"In fact, we have recorded a social media post, which states that it is okay for children to hurt themselves," Cabral said. DMS