Philippine bishops head David formally named cardinal by Vatican

Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) President Bishop Pablo Virgilio David has formally received his "red hat", the head gear worn by cardinals of the Catholic Church, from Pope Francis at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican late Saturday.

The consistory took place some two months after Pope Francis announced the appointment of new cardinals, including David.

David has become the 10th Filipino cardinal in history.

In an interview with CBCP News, David said having a new post in the Catholic Church will not change his responsibility of serving the flock.

"That (martyrdom) is really our calling. It's not that we want to die or become martyrs, but more on we will not run away from danger," said David.

"If I am afraid to die, then I shouldn't have been a bishop. If I cannot protect my flock, what is my purpose of being a bishop," he added.

David's home episcopate, the Diocese of Kalookan, is preparing a grand welcome. There will be a Thanksgiving Mass on December 14 with the venue to be announced later. DMS