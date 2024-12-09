PCG official says up to President Marcos to send Navy ships in WPS

An official of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said it is up to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. whether to send Philippine Navy ships to the West Philippine Sea (WPS) following recent harassments.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, the PCG’s spokesman for the WPS, said: ''“The President himself has the full authority to decide on this but as far as the PCG, we are going to support whatever decision that the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) and our commander-in-chief will carry out.”

Tariella said the PCG adheres to Marcos’ stance that the Philippines is a peace-loving nation and not a war instigator.

Therefore, he said, the government will maintain the presence of white ships in the WPS instead of sending warships

On Nov. 30, several PLA Navy helicopters hovered over Filipino fishermen in WPS, prompting the PCG to deploy BRP Teresa Magbanua and BRP Cape Engano. Then on Dec. 4, the China Coast Guard (CCG) water cannoned a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessel trying to help out Filipino fishermen in WPS.

It was the first time that PCG’s BRP Teresa Magbanua got shadowed by a PLA-Navy warship at a very close distance of 300 yards in Bajo de Masinloc, the official said.

The last time a Philippine warship was directly engaged against Chinese vessels was the Scarborough Shoal standoff in April 2012 during the administration of former president Benigno Aquino III. DMS