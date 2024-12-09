Chinese Embassy criticizes US envoy’s “groundless accusations”

The Chinese Embassy in Manila criticized United States Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson’s “groundless accusations” of Beijing’s unlawful use of water cannons and dangerous maneuvers against Philippine vessels during a maritime patrol in Scarborough Shoal last week.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) previously reported that a China Coast Guard vessel fired water cannons and sideswiped BRP Datu Pagbuaya, a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources vessel, while they were having a joint patrol in the West Philippine Sea.

It added that BRP Teresa Magbanua experienced blocking, shadowing, and dangerous maneuvers from A People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy vessel and a China Coast Guard vessel while BRP Cabra was subjected to reckless maneuvers.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Carlson said: “The PRC's (People’s Republic of China’s) unlawful use of water cannons and dangerous maneuvers disrupted a Philippine maritime operation on December 4, putting lives at risk. We condemn these actions and stand with our like-minded #FriendsPartnersAllies in support of a #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific.”

In a statement issued on Facebook last Friday, the Chinese Embassy responded: “The US Ambassador to the Philippines overlooked basic facts and made groundless accusations against China's legitimate measures for protecting its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.”

“We firmly oppose and condemn her accusation. The United States and those allies are not parties to the issue of the South China Sea and have no right to interfere in the maritime disputes between China and the Philippines,” the embassy said.

“We urge these countries to earnestly respect China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea, stop sowing discord and adding fuel to the fire, and stop being troublemakers for peace and stability in the South China Sea,” it added.

China also maintained that Scarborough Shoal, which it called Huangyan Dao, has always been part of its territory and stressed that its actions against the Philippine vessels were “justified, lawful, professional and restrained”.

“On December 4, ignoring multiple warnings from China, the Philippines sent Coast Guard and official vessels there in an attempt to intrude into China’s territorial sea surrounding Huangyan Dao,” the Chinese Embassy said.

“China took necessary actions in response to protect our territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in accordance with the law. The measures are justified, lawful, professional, and restrained. China has also released the on-site video,” it said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS