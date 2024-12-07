Marcos inaugurates PH’s first mobile soil lab

President Ferdinand . Marcos Jr. on Friday led the inauguration of the country’s first mobile soil laboratory (MSL) in Malacanang.

In his speech at the ceremony, President Marcos highlighted the procurement of the MSL as a historical landmark, emphasizing the critical role of the agriculture sector.

“Ito kaya ngayon, ang araw na ito’y makasaysayan ? dahil makasaysayang hakbang na nagbibigay-diin sa kahalagahan ng agrikultura sa ating adhikain nang masiguro ang sapat na pagkain, mauunlad na pamayanan, at mas nagkakaisang bayan,” the President said.

“Ang tagumpay na ito ay patunay ng ating walang pagod na hangarin na patatagin ang ating ekonomiya sa pamamagitan ng pagalalay sa ating mga magsasaka,” he added.

Providing farmers with modern technologies will equip them against challenges in farming, he said.

The MSL is a customized 10-wheeler truck with state of the art equipment, facility, resources, and safety features.

It has the capacity to conduct 44 soil chemical, physical and microbiological parameters.

The MSL is a project of the Bureau of Soils and Water Management (BSWM) under its National Soil Health Program.

According to the President, the lab test results from the mobile laboratory can be provided to farmers in five days.

Services will also be provided for free on the initial operation of the laboratory.

“Layunin ng proyektong ito na bigyan ang ating mga magsasaka ng kaalaman at teknolohiyang magagamit nila na siyentipiko na paraan ng pagsasaka,” the President said.

“Sa ganitong paraan, mapapangalagaan nila ang kalusugan ng kanilang lupa, magagamit nang tama ng pataba, at makakamit ang mas mataas na ani,” he added.

According to the BSWM, they are planning to deploy the MSL at the National Soil and Water Resources Research Development Center Lowland Ped-Ecological Zone in San Idelfonso, Bulacan. This will serve rice farmers in Region III.

The agency is also eyeing to procure additional 16 units to be deployed across all regions. Presidential News Desk