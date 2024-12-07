Cop’s chopped remains found buried in ancestral home of police officer

BAGUIO CITY -- A dismembered body, later identified to be that of a police sergeant who was said to have been killed in Taguig City, was dug up by investigators at the compound of the home of a police officer on Thursday.,

The body of Police Executive Master Sergeant Emmanuel De Asis was exhumed at Barangay Pucsusan.

De Asis was allegedly caught with the wife of a police officer at their apartment in Taguig City on Nov. 28. The wife is also an executive master sergeant.

In a report by the Taguig City police, the officer had admitted, though extrajudicial confession, of fatally shooting de Asis, in the presence of his wife in their living room.

The officer also admitted into ordering his wife to get a hacksaw to cut de Asis' body into pieces. These were placed inside two sacks to be brought to Baguio City.

Pascua is in custody of authorities. DMS