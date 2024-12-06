Life for Filipino OFWs goes on in South Korea

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in South Korea continue to work, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Thursday.

In a press briefing, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said: ''The situation in South Korea is stable and generally peaceful so our OFWs are safe."

"The work and life of our Filipino workers continue in Korea," he added.

There are over 36,000 Filipinos working in South Korea, most of whom are professionals and skilled workers.

Migrant Workers Undersecretary Felicitas Bay said OFW deployment continues.

On Tuesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law during a late-night TV address but a few hours later his order was lifted as lawmakers voted to block it. DMS