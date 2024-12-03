Marcos concerned about presence of Russian attack sub in WPS

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed concern on Monday following reports of a Russian attack submarine recently seen in the West Philippine Sea.

“All of that is very concerning. Any intrusion into the West Philippine Sea, of our EEZ (exclusive economic zone), of our baselines is very worrisome. So, yes, it’s just another one,” Marcos said at a press briefing.

In a statement, Navy spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad said the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said the Russian submarine UFA 490 was seen 80 nautical miles west of Cape Calavite, Occidental Mindoro on November 28.

The Navy sent assets, including BRP Jose Rizal, a missile frigate, to monitor its activities within the country’s EEZ.

According to Trinidad, BRP Jose Rizal issued a radio challenge to the Russian submarine to determine its identity, crew complement, and navigational intent.

“The Russian vessel stated it was awaiting improved weather conditions before proceeding to Vladivostok, Russia. Philippine naval forces, including FF150, escorted and monitored operations to ensure the submarine’s compliance with maritime regulations within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ),” Trinidad said.

In a separate briefing, National Security Council (NSC) Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya said that the Russian submarine was exercising its freedom of navigation.

“Let me just emphasize, that the area where it was spotted is not part of the territorial seas of the Philippines. It is part of the high seas, in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ). So technically, the Russian ship is exercising freedom of navigation,” Malaya said.

“Others are alarmed because it is in our exclusive economic zone. But very clearly, it is stated in our laws, including the Philippine Maritime Zones law that our right over the exclusive economic zone is more on economic, or getting its natural resources. It is still part of the seas so any ship could pass through as long it doesn’t loiter, get any natural resources, or do other illegal activities,” he said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS