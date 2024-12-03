Civil society groups file impeachment complaint vs VP Duterte

Representatives of civil society groups filed an impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte in the House of Representatives on Monday.

The filing of the impeachment against the vice president came as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said last week that this move is a ''waste of time.''

“This is not important. This does not make any difference to even one, single Filipino life, so why waste time on this?” Marcos said.

Akbayan Partylist Rep. Perci Cendana endorsed the complaint against Duterte, who he said she ''deserves to be impeached for her abuse of power and plunder of the nation’s coffers.''

The complainants filed an impeachment on the grounds of culpable violation of the Constitution, graft and corruption, bribery, betrayal of public trust, and other high crimes.

Among the complainants were Francis Aquino Dee, grandson of the late President Cory Aquino; former Presidential Peace Negotiator Teresa Deles, ex-Magdalo Partylist Rep. Gary Alejano and Father Robert Reyes.

Former Senator Leila de Lima, the group’s spokesperson, told reporters

The House has ten days to act on the impeachment complaint but Lanao Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong said in a briefing there are only nine session days left in the House of Representatives before it goes on a holiday break.

''There has been no official or formal discussion (about an impeachment) in the (House) leadership,'' said Adiong.

According to the 33-page complaint, the impeachment was being filed under Article IX, sections 2 and 3 of the 1987 Constitution, as well as the impeachment proceedings of the House of Representatives.

“The conduct of Respondent as a public officer has clearly fallen short of this ideal concept, thus, necessitating the initiation of this process of impeachment,” it added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS