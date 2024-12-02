NCRPO highlights 17% crime reduction in weekly report

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said from November 24 to 3 crime decreased by 17.52 percent across Metro Manila compared to the previous week, November 17 to 23, 2024.

The NCRPO also intensified its operations against wanted individuals, arresting 337 persons, including 137 Most Wanted Persons and 200 Other Wanted Persons.

The NCRPO intensified its anti-illegal drug operations. Authorities carried out 181 operations, arresting 287 individuals and confiscating 4,750.82 grams of shabu, 167.65 grams of marijuana, and 11.87 grams of kush.

The total estimated street value of the seized items amounted to ?32,340,779.00.

The intensified campaign against illegal gambling also yielded notable results, with 187 operations conducted, leading to the arrest of 449 individuals. A total of ?114,147.50 worth of gambling paraphernalia and proceeds were seized.

NCRPO also focused on addressing firearms's illegal possession and proliferation in preparation for the 2025 National and Local Elections. A total of 25 firearms were confiscated during 25 operations, which resulted in the arrest of 25 individuals.

Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin, acting NCRPO director, said it ''wll continue to increase police presence in strategic areas, introduce responsive crime reduction approaches, and conduct intelligence-driven operations calculated to redound to a safer and more secure Metro Manila. In all these undertakings, the partnership of the police and the community will be a primordial strategy. NCRPO