ICC launches witness appeal website for crimes committed during war on drugs

The International Criminal Court launched a website where witnesses could anonymously provide evidence linked to the crimes committed during the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), ICC-accredited lawyer Kristina Conti said that anyone with credible information about the war on drugs could submit it to appeals.icc-cpi.int.

“Info transmitted will be kept confidential, but with consent can be brought up during trial,” Conti said.

“The Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is investigating crimes committed in the Philippines as part of the 'War on Drugs', between November 2011 and March 2019. The information you share will be reviewed and we will contact you if we have more questions,” the ICC said on its website.

“We will review every submission, but cannot respond to everyone. In all cases, we thank you for your submission,” it added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS