Foreign investments registered with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), through authorized agent banks, yield net outflows in October

Transactions on foreign investments registered with the BSP, through authorized agent banks, in October recorded net outflows of $529.68 million resulting from the $2,009.55 million gross outflows and the gross inflows of $1,479.87 million for the month.

The recorded net outflows are a reversal from the $1,025.77 million net inflows posted in September.

The $1,479.87 million registered investments for the month are lower by $1,051.96 million (or by 41.5 percent) compared to the gross inflows recorded in September ($2,531.83 million).

During the month, 54.5 percent of registered investments were in PSE-listed securities ($807.08 million) [most of which were investments in: (a) banks; (b) holding firms; (c) transportation services; (d) property; and (e) food, beverage & tobacco] with the remaining 45.5 percent in Peso government securities ($672.79 million). Investments for the month mostly came from: the United Kingdom; Singapore; the United States; Luxembourg; and Malaysia with combined share to total at 87.8 percent.

The $2,009.55 million gross outflows for the month are higher by $503.49 million (or by 33.4 percent) compared to the $1,506.06 million recorded in September.

The US remains to be the top destination of outflows, receiving $889.06 million (or 44.2 percent) of total outward remittances.

Year-on-year, the registered investments in October amounting to $1,479.87 million are higher by $525.49 million (or by 55.1 percent) than the $954.38 million recorded in October 2023, while gross outflows increased by $726.98 million (or by 56.7 percent) vis-a-vis the gross outflows recorded for October 2023 ($1,282.57 million).

The net outflows of $529.68 million for October are higher by S$201.49 million (or by 61.4 percent) compared to the net outflows recorded for the same period a year ago (US$328.19 million). Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas

Year-to-date transactions (January 1 to October 31 2024) for foreign investments registered with the BSP, through authorized agent banks, yielded net inflows of $2,494.12 million, a marked improvement compared to the $715.43 million net outflows noted for the same period last year (January 1 to October 31 2023). Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas