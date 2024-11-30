PNP gets investigative equipment from UN office and Japanese gov't

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has acquired equipment to boost the investigative and operational capabilities of its units.

Among these were three-dimensional (3D) crime scene laser scanning and mapping equipment donated by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Japanese government.

Koichi Warisawa, director of Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs international safety and security cooperation division, led the ceremonial turnover of the state-of-the-art equipment to the PNP Forensic Group at Camp Crame Friday.

“This is the latest example of Japan’s contribution to Southeast Asian countries including the Philippines in partnership with the UNODC in areas of law enforcement and criminal justice in countering and preventing terrorism and organized crime,” Warisawa said in a speech.

The 3D scanner, worth P2.8 million, is expected to improve the ability of police investigators in documenting and reconstructing complex crime scenes, particularly terrorism, by capturing accurate and detailed images crucial for investigation and legal proceedings.

PNP Forensic Group director Brig. Gen. Benjamin Sembrano lauded the UNODC and Japan for the equipment which he said will revolutionize crime scene investigation.

“We will enhance our ability to gather crucial evidence to reconstruct events and bring perpetrators to justice,” he said.

The PNP is eyeing to procure at least four more 3D scanners for crime scene investigators. DMS