JASDF chief gets Honorary PAF Gold Wings

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) awarded Honorary PAF Gold Wings to Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Chief of Staff Gen. Uchikura Hiroaki in Pasay City on Thursday, a military official reported Friday.

The Honorary PAF Gold Wing, a 10-Karat Command Pilot Wings, is the highest level of military professionalism and distinction. It was given to Uchikura for his exceptional contributions to strengthening bilateral defense cooperation between the Philippines and Japan.

The award was presented by PAF chief Lt Gen. Stephen Parreno during Uchikura's courtesy visit to the PAF headquarters in Villamor Airbase.

Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo, Philippine Air Force public affairs head, said "the visit underscored the deepening partnership between the two air forces. During their discussions, both leaders reaffirmed their mutual commitment to advancing regional security and stability."

Castillo said Parreno and Uchikura "also explored plans for regular exchanges, joint training exercises, and expanded collaboration in areas of mutual interest."

"This engagement serves as a testament to the enduring friendship between the PAF and JASDF. It highlights their shared vision of enhancing defense capabilities and addressing evolving global challenges through cooperation and mutual support," she added.

Arsenio Andolong, Department of National Defense (DND) spokesman said Uchikura is visiting the Philippines on November 27-29, 2024 at the invitation of Parreno.

Uchikura was also welcomed by Senior Defense Undersecretary Irineo Espino and by Armed Forces of the Philippine (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. during his visits at the Department of National Defense (DND) and at the AFP headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo on the same day.

During his courtesy call, Espino shared updates on the ratification of the Philippines-Japan Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA), which is pending Senate concurrence.

Andolong said on behalf of the JASDF, Uchikura looked forward to the implementation of the RAA as this would allow more engagements between the Philippine Air Force (PAF) and JASDF.

Both officials shared the view that it is essential for the Philippine Air Force (PAF) and JASDF to sustain bilateral cooperative activities to achieve a higher level of interoperability which is paramount in developing both countries maritime and air domain awareness capabilities.

Espino also expressed the department's appreciation for Japan's continuous support to the capability upgrade program of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), specifically Japan's grant of coastal radars under its Official Security Assistance (OSA) program. These radars from Japan significantly boost the AFP's maritime and air domain awareness capacity.

During his courtesy call, Espino shared updates on the ratification of the Philippines-Japan Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA), which is currently pending Senate concurrence, with the first Senate hearing on the treaty held last November 25, 2024.

Andolong said on behalf of the JASDF, Uchikura looked forward to the implementation of the RAA as this would allow more engagements between the Philippine Air Force (PAF) and JASDF.

"Both officials shared the view that it is essential for the Philippine Air Force (PAF) and JASDF to sustain and increase bilateral cooperative activities to achieve a higher level of interoperability which is paramount in developing both countries maritime and air domain awareness capabilities," he said.

Andolong said "Espino also expressed the Department's appreciation for Japan's continuous support to the capability upgrade program of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), specifically Japan's grant of coastal radars under its Official Security Assistance (OSA) program."

"These radars from Japan significantly boost the AFP's maritime and air domain awareness capacity," he said.

Col. Xerxes Trinidad, Armed Forces of the Philippines public information office chief said "Brawner expressed gratitude for Japan’s steadfast support to the Philippines through capacity-building initiatives and humanitarian assistance".

"Both leaders also committed to foster mutual understanding and shared defense goals for the benefit of their nations. The meeting reflects the AFP’s effort to deepen engagements and strategic cooperation with like-minded nations, advancing shared commitment to a free and stable Indo-Pacific region," he said. Robina Asido/DMS