Don’t be distracted by political noise, Marcos tells troops

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on the Southern Luzon Command (Solcom) on Friday not to be distracted by the current political noise.

He told soldiers of Solcom to focus on their mission.

“Huwag kayong nalilinlang sa mga nangyayari. Let’s stay focused,” Marcos said in his message to the troops in Camp Guillermo Nakar in Lucena City.

“Ako, pagka maraming maingay na nangyayari, iniisip ko lagi na ano ba talaga trabaho ko? Trabaho ko ba’y makipag-away diyan? Trabaho ko ba makipagdebate diyan sa mga walang kwentang bagay? Hindi, ang trabaho ko ay pagandahin ang Pilipinas. Kayo naman, may mission din kayo,” he added.

The President said the soldiers’ mandate is to defend the people and the Republic. “Let’s keep that mission clear in our mind,” he said.

Meanwhile, Marcos lauded Solcom for its accomplishments in fighting communist insurgency. He reminded the troops about the country’s transition from internal to external defense amid the current geopolitical situation.

He also commended the Armed Forces of the Philippines for responding to the recent calamities. Presidential News Desk